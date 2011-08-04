Eric Clapton's Latest Set List Is Full of Blues

Eric Clapton's latest tour, in support of his 2010 release Clapton, has seen the English guitarist delve into his extensive repertoire of blues classics, as well as a few of his popular rock 'n' roll hits. Clapton has been opening his latest string of concerts with "Key to the Highway," the blues standard he popularized in 1970 with Derek & The Dominos.

Clapton and his backing band have also included in the set list Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man," Bo Diddley's "Before You Accuse Me" and Robert Johnson's "Crossroads." Clapton originals "Old Love," "Badge,""Wonderful Tonight" and "Layla" have also been played regularly since early February.

At a recent show in Herning, Denmark, Clapton performed "Lay Down Sally" for the first time in two years. Whether the inclusion was a one-off performance remains to be seen. Clapton and former band mate Steve Winwood are scheduled to play a run of dates in Japan beginning in November.