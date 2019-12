ALBUM Best Kind of Mess (Universal Motown)

SOUND With their goth-rock looks, catchy emocore sound and high-profile gigs opening for Black Veil Brides and Escape the Fate, Utah-based trio Get Scared are primed for break-out success with their debut CD, Best Kind of Mess, on which guitarists Johnny B and Bradley Lloyd dish out copious melodic lines and rousing breakdowns.

KEY TRACK “Sarcasm”

Listen to Get Scared's "Hate":

Get Scared "Hate" by GuitarWorld

Watch the video for "Sarcasm":