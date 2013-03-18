Exclusive Free Download: Orianthi — "Filthy Blues"

Today through Friday, you can download a free song by Orianthi, who happens to grace the cover of the April 2013 issue of Guitar World.

The song, "Filthy Blues," is from Orianthi's new album, Heaven In This Hell, which was released March 12 by Robo Records.

For your free Orianthi download, head here. Just be sure to use the password PRSORIANTHI. NOTE: This offer will expire 11:59 p.m. March 22.

Also, you've still got two weeks to enter our PRS/Orianthi guitar contest! Head over to our contest page right here and fill out the entry form for your chance to win a new PRS SE Orianthi guitar! The contest ends March 31. Check out the video below for more info!

Read an excerpt from our new interview with Orianthi here, and check out the full magazine cover below. The issue also includes a feature on Orianthi's "MJ" PRS Custom 24 guitar and much more! For more about the new issue of GW, head to the Guitar World Online Store!