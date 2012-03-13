Exclusive Video: Dropkick Murphys — "Hang 'Em High" Live at Fenway Park

Enjoy this exclusive video premiere of Dropkick Murphys performing "Hang 'Em High" at Boston's Fenway Park.

The track is from the just-released Going Out In Style: Fenway Park Bonus Edition, an expanded version of the Quincy, Massachusetts, band's Going Out In Style album, which was released in the fall on the band's Born & Bred Records.

The bonus edition of the album includes the Live From Fenway disc, which was recorded September 8 and 9, 2011, in front of 20,000 fans. It also includes a download of the concert and -- for the first time -- the complete story of Cornelius Larkin by author Michael Patrick MacDonald (All Souls, Easter Rising). The Cornelius Larkin story is an expansion of MacDonald’s Cornelius Larkin obit, which appears in the Going Out In Style liner notes.

Dropkick Murphys -- Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, whistle, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals) and Scruffy Wallace (bagpipes, tin whistles) -- are wrapping up a tour now:

Wed3/14Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

Thu3/15Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

Fri3/16Boston, MAHouse Of Blues

Sat3/17Lowell, MATsongas Arena (matinee show)

Sat3/17Lowell, MATsongas Arena (evening show)

Sun3/18Boston, MABrighton Music Hall

Sat3/24Washington, DCShamrockFest ‘12

For more about Dropkick Murphys, visit their official website or their Facebook page.

Photo: Kerry Brett