“Ronnie Wood has a ’55 hardtail Strat and that one was incredible. And then Nile Rodgers’ Hitmaker Strat – that one’s incredible”: Fender’s Master Builders on what makes a good Stratocaster – and the best Strats they’ve ever played

As two of the Custom Shop’s best luthiers, there are few people in the world better qualified to talk Strats than Paul Waller and Austin MacNutt. They share the secrets behind the truly special ones – and the mods that could revitalize yours

Fender Master Builders Austin MacNutt and Phil Waller
(Image credit: Ryan Piorkowski (FMIC))

What makes one Fender Stratocaster ordinary and another out of this world? It’s a question players have pondered for the last seven decades – and who better to explain than Master Builders Paul Waller and Austin MacNutt of Fender’s Custom Shop.

We join them to talk vintage tone, miracle mods and sanding – lots of sanding…

