“Journeyman guitars have the lightest relicing available, as if the guitar has been used but not abused during its fictitious lifetime”: Up close with Fender Custom Shop’s ’59 Journeyman Stratocaster – a stunning vintage repro fresh out of the box
Eschewing the heavy relic work of many Custom Shop Strats, the Journeyman nails that ‘one careful owner’ vibe
We don’t often feature the fruits of Fender’s renowned Custom Shop here for the simple reason that nearly all the guitars it produces go straight to dealers. But we managed to snag this rather beautiful ’59 limited-edition Strat by chance and decided to display its dashing good looks.
What we have here is a Journeyman Strat in faded Sonic Blue, with many characteristics that are shared by Stratocasters of the period. Journeyman guitars have the lightest amount of relicing available, and here it’s limited to slight crazing in the nitrocellulose finish, as if the guitar has been used but certainly not abused during its fictitious lifetime.
On some of these instruments Fender has aged the hardware and removed some of the playing area finish from the back of the neck. Not here; this one definitely leans more towards the company’s ‘new, old stock’ designation.
Another thing we see here represents that snapshot in time when Fender was transitioning from maple ’boards to the ’60s rosewood staple and had started to experiment with tri-laminate pickguards as opposed to the single-ply white that had been standard beforehand.
We say ‘experiment’ because you’ll notice that this ’59 Journeyman still has eight screws in its ’guard as opposed to the 11 that were to become the norm a few months later on.
Apparently, you’ll find an assortment of variations in this regard from Strats of the period. You’ll also note that the pickguard is a darker, more greyish green to emulate the colour of the celluloid (or nitrate) ’guards of the time.
Spec-wise, the body is two-piece alder with an outrageously flamed maple neck, the profile of which is at a point between a chunky ’50s V and a ’60s C. The spec sheet says that it is a “60s style oval C”, and there’s certainly plenty of heft to it compared with a regular C-profiled ’61 Strat we have handy. A handful, for sure, but not uncomfortably so.
One concession to the 21st century is that the fingerboard radius is the modern 241mm (9.5 inches) variety as opposed to the 184mm (7.25 inches) of yesteryear.
Other highlights include a trio of hand-wound ‘60/63’ pickups (which sound delightful, by the way) and a specially chosen dark rosewood ’board with the famous clay dot position markers.
- Price: $4,600/£4,400
- Contact: Fender Custom Shop
- This article first appeared in Guitarist. Subscribe and save.
With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.
