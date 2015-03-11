Guitar World DVD: Play Like Keith Richards and the Coolest Guitarists of All Time

In this new DVD, Keith Richards and The Coolest Guitarists of All Time, Guitar World editor and instructor Andy Aledort shows you how to play in the styles of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards -- and other legendary guitarists.

You’ll learn techniques heard in Stones classics such as “Tumbling Dice,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar” and “Jumping Jack Flash.” You’ll also find tips on how to play like Richards' fellow blues-inspired axmen, including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Billy Gibbons, Ritchie Blackmore and others.

Part of Guitar World’s In Deep with Andy Aledort Series, this DVD is available only at the Guitar World online store. Get your copy today for just $9.99!

Keith Richards & The Coolest Guitarists of All Time includes lessons on how to play:

•Open-position G chord forms

•Keith Richards–style rhythm alternating between G and G6, G and Gadd2, and more

•Riffs in the style of “Tumbling Dice,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Start Me Up,” “Happy,” “Brown Sugar,” “It’s Only Rock ’n' Roll,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more

•Richards-style rhythm in 12-bar-blues form

•Open-D tuning with different chord voicings

•Using the styles of Jimi Hendrix (“Who Knows”), Jimmy Page (“Black Mountain Side”/“White Summer”), Billy Gibbons (“La Grange”), T-Bone Walker (“Stormy Monday”), Django Reinhardt (“Minor Swing”) and many others.

Check out a sample in the video below. Click here for more info or to order.