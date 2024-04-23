“To Doc, love and prescriptions, Keith Richards”: A mahogany Telecaster used by Keith Richards throughout the Rolling Stones’ iconic Some Girls era is up for auction (without its original neck) – for $400k

By Matt Parker
published

Built by the Rolling Stone’s go-to guitar tech Ted Newman Jones, the custom T-style has killer provenance but has been heavily modified since its Stones days

Keith Richards using his Some Girls Telecaster onstage in 1978
(Image credit: Larry Hulst / Getty Images)

A 1977 Fender Telecaster-style guitar that was hand built for Keith Richards by his longterm guitar tech and luthier Ted Newman Jones is set to head to auction this Thursday (April 25).

The T-style build has been authenticated by Stones gear expert Andy Babiuk who confirmed it was the model used by Richards in the recording of 1978 album and Rolling Stones fan favorite, Some Girls.

Keith Richards Some Girls Telecaster guitar
(Image credit: Nate D. Sanders Auctions)

