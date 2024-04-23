“To Doc, love and prescriptions, Keith Richards”: A mahogany Telecaster used by Keith Richards throughout the Rolling Stones’ iconic Some Girls era is up for auction (without its original neck) – for $400k
The electric guitar was subsequently used in the Some Girls sessions and later on tour in support of the record – regarded by many as the quintessential Stones tour and the peak of their live powers.
As explained on the Newman Guitars site, Jones stood down from his position as Richards’ chief tech soon after, in order to focus on his burgeoning guitar store and luthiery business, which he had opened in Austin, TX. The business was founded with a $20,000 loan from Richards.
At this point it seems that Richards’ custom Tele underwent some significant changes, as Babiuk explains.
“In 1981, The Who's guitar tech Alan Rogan started working with the Stones as their new guitar tech for the Tattoo You tour,” writes the vintage expert.
“It was at the beginning of the tour that Rogan had David Schecter build a Telecaster body made of rosewood and took the neck off the Newman Custom Built Telecaster and made a new rosewood Telecaster guitar for Keith to use on the tour.”
The new, all-rosewood model left the Newman T-style body without a home, at which point it was given to Schecter (yes, he who founded Schecter Guitar Research), who brought it back to life with a maple Fender neck (with a rosewood board) and a new bridge and pickup set.
It was later sold to a ‘radio station executive’, at which point Richards’ signed the instrument with the message ‘To Doc, Love and prescriptions, Keith Richards’.
The Keith Richards Some Girls custom T-style guitar carries a minimum bid of $400,000 and will go on sale on April 25, via Nate D. Sanders Auctions.
Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.