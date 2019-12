ALBUMThe Obsidian Plains (Profound Lore Records)

SOUND Minneapolis-based extreme metallers Wolvhammer come out swinging on their second album, The Obsidian Plains. The band, which now includes ex-Nachtmystium axman Jeff Wilson sharing six-string duties with Andy Schoengrund, has clearly refined its grim approach, elevating its crusty, blackened, doom-punk sound to the next level.

KEY TRACK “The Gleaming”

Listen to "The Gleaming":

Wolvhammer "The Gleaming" by GuitarWorld