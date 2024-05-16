“I’ve written most Erra records with a Line 6 Spider. I’m not precious about any gear – the first priority is writing good songs”: Dirty fret choices and weird bends are more important to Jesse Cash than geeking out on gear

New album Cure sees the progressive metalcore outfit working with a producer for the first time to hone their Earth-shattering riffs – it also showcases Cash’s love of Jerry Cantrell’s bending technique, and why he believes string skipping can bypass the need for theory

Jesse Cash of Erra
(Image credit: Rob McCoy)

After five self-produced records, Erra’s knotted progressive metalcore has finally fallen into the clutches of an outside party.

2021’s self-titled LP – their fifth overall – took the band to new heights, complete with their complex and crushing cover of Muse’s Stockholm Syndrome. But with great success comes great pressure.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.