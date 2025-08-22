The guitar amp of the future? The Lava Studio has a built-in touchscreen tablet – and offers modeling, recording and learning platforms in one compact combo

Introducing LAVA STUDIO - YouTube Watch On

Lava Music has just dropped the Lava Studio, which it's calling “the world's most advanced amp”. Designed to be an all-in-one home studio solution with a 13.3" touchscreen in place of tactile knobs, it looks like something from a sci-fi film – and its spec sheet reads like one, too.

The modeling amp doubles as a holistic practice and learning tool, with a suite of tones, a DAW, a looper, and jam tracks all baked in, as well as a host of customization options to personalize the playing experience. For an additional fee, there’s also a subscription for stem separation software.

Its looks are the first point of interest. It flaunts a “precisely machined grille,” with input, headphone jack, on/off button, and volume knob controls all housed in a sleek, Mac-like design.

Inside is “a woofer for deep lows and dual 2-inch tweeters for crisp mid-highs”, while the amp itself boasts an impressive 800 MHz processing power that rivals the likes of the Positive Grid Spark.

Tone-wise, over 30 AI-bolstered amps are mimicking the likes of Marshall, Fender, Mesa Boogie, Orange, Victory and more, alongside the usual suspect stompboxes. Everything from a Tube Screamer-inspired drive to a Pro Co Rat-based distortion – as well as more expansive effects like tremolo and flanger – are all available at the swipe of a finger.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

Of course, every firm claims its modelling approaches are more accurate than the rest, and the Lava Studio isn't bucking that trend. Its AI-driven neural modelling reportedly “achieves over 99% accuracy, making it the highest precision at amp modeling on any standalone hardware.”

The DAW and looper allow for multi-track recordings, with players able to mix up their tones per loops. Elsewhere, a learning software – which includes interactive tabs and lessons from pros including the Satriani-backed Alyssa Day and neo-soul genius Nicklas Myhre – helps make for an all-inclusive piece of gear.

Players can also upload their finished loops to the Lava online community, where others can make it their own, much like collab-ing on TikTok.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

“Make any space your studio,” says Lava. And with built-in apps including Spotify and Apple Music, and Bluetooth connectivity, it can be a nifty home entertainment system, too.

The Lava Studio is launching via a Crowdfunding campaign. Early backers are being enticed with a substantial discount on its $999 street price.

Head to Lava Music to learn more.