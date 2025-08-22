The guitar amp of the future? The Lava Studio has a built-in touchscreen tablet – and offers modeling, recording and learning platforms in one compact combo

The Studio offers a looper, multi-track DAW recording, interactive guitar lessons, jam tracks, and plenty more

Lava Music has just dropped the Lava Studio, which it's calling “the world's most advanced amp”. Designed to be an all-in-one home studio solution with a 13.3" touchscreen in place of tactile knobs, it looks like something from a sci-fi film – and its spec sheet reads like one, too.

The modeling amp doubles as a holistic practice and learning tool, with a suite of tones, a DAW, a looper, and jam tracks all baked in, as well as a host of customization options to personalize the playing experience. For an additional fee, there’s also a subscription for stem separation software.

Its looks are the first point of interest. It flaunts a “precisely machined grille,” with input, headphone jack, on/off button, and volume knob controls all housed in a sleek, Mac-like design.

Inside is “a woofer for deep lows and dual 2-inch tweeters for crisp mid-highs”, while the amp itself boasts an impressive 800 MHz processing power that rivals the likes of the Positive Grid Spark.

Tone-wise, over 30 AI-bolstered amps are mimicking the likes of Marshall, Fender, Mesa Boogie, Orange, Victory and more, alongside the usual suspect stompboxes. Everything from a Tube Screamer-inspired drive to a Pro Co Rat-based distortion – as well as more expansive effects like tremolo and flanger – are all available at the swipe of a finger.

Of course, every firm claims its modelling approaches are more accurate than the rest, and the Lava Studio isn't bucking that trend. Its AI-driven neural modelling reportedly “achieves over 99% accuracy, making it the highest precision at amp modeling on any standalone hardware.”

The DAW and looper allow for multi-track recordings, with players able to mix up their tones per loops. Elsewhere, a learning software – which includes interactive tabs and lessons from pros including the Satriani-backed Alyssa Day and neo-soul genius Nicklas Myhre – helps make for an all-inclusive piece of gear.

Players can also upload their finished loops to the Lava online community, where others can make it their own, much like collab-ing on TikTok.

“Make any space your studio,” says Lava. And with built-in apps including Spotify and Apple Music, and Bluetooth connectivity, it can be a nifty home entertainment system, too.

The Lava Studio is launching via a Crowdfunding campaign. Early backers are being enticed with a substantial discount on its $999 street price.

Head to Lava Music to learn more.

