Learn 'The Christopher Parkening Guitar Method: The Art & Technique of the Classical Guitar'

The Christopher Parkening Guitar Method - Vol. 1 (Revised): The Art & Technique of the Classical Guitar is the premier method for the beginning classical guitarist, by one of the world's pre-eminent virtuosos and the recognized heir to the legacy of Andrés Segovia.

The book is now completely revised and updated! Guitarists will learn basic classical technique by playing more than 50 beautiful classical pieces, 26 exercises and 14 duets, and through numerous photos and illustrations. The method covers rudiments of classical technique, note reading and music theory, selection and care of guitars, strategies for effective practicing and much more!

