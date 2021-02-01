8 best beginner classical guitars 2021: Plus the top Spanish guitar for beginners

The best beginner classical guitars are ideal for adults and kids, and can help introduce you to a captivating world of Spanish playing without breaking the bank. Nylon string strummers and even the best classical guitars have, in some circles, what you’d call a bit of an image problem. Some guitarists associate them with the cheap, flimsy axes they took their first formative steps on and couldn’t leave behind quick enough. That doesn’t have to be the case though.

In our guide to the best beginner classical guitars, we’ll show you examples of great quality, superb value strummers that will get you started off on the right footing. You see, there are many reasons why beginners tend to favor classical guitars, which we’ll outline below. But regardless of the guitar type, you need to know you’re learning on an instrument you can trust, that plays well, and which sounds great. Every instrument featured in our guide to beginner’s classical guitars fits that bill.

Best beginner classical guitars: Guitar World’s choice

When choosing from among the best beginner classical guitars, you’re essentially looking for an instrument that’s easy to get to grips with, that sounds good, and one that won’t fall apart after just six months of use.

With all of those considerations in mind, for us the best beginner classical guitar overall is the Yamaha C40II. That’s because it marries great sound and a comfortable playing experience, which few other beginner classical guitars can rival at such a low price.

For great build and superb tonality, and for not an awful lot more, we’d also recommend the stylish Cordoba C5, which is built for playing captivating Spanish styles.

Best beginner classical guitars to buy now

1. Yamaha C40II The best beginner’s classical guitar overall Price: $179/£129 | Type: Classical | Body: Spruce top with Meranti back and sides | Neck: Nato | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Electronics: N/A | Finish: Natural Prime £113 View at Amazon Price Build quality Comfortable to play None at this price

Choosing from among the best beginners classical guitars can be hard, especially knowing how to get value for money if you’re unsure how much time you can put into learning. The Yamaha C40II is almost perfect for anyone looking to invest in a decent quality beginner’s classic guitar without breaking the bank.

The Yamaha C40II is light, comfortable to play and sounds great, making it ideal for anyone looking to learn the guitar without overextending their finances at an early stage. It rewards regular playing and will ensure your guitar journey starts out on the right foot.

Plenty of players choose Yamaha guitars to learn on, and the C40II beginner’s classical guitar is a great example of why that reputation still stands true today.

2. Yamaha CG122MSH The best beginner’s classical guitar for blending price and performance Price: $239.99/£233 | Type: Classical | Body: Englemann spruce top, Nato back and sides | Neck: Nato | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Electronics: N/A | Finish: Natural Check Thomann Rich sound Wide nut Cheap looks

As a ‘proper’ nylon strung beginner’s classical guitar, they don’t come much better than the Yamaha CG122MSH. While it may look like a regular cheapo guitar, the difference when it comes to tone, build quality and playability is night and day.

The solid Engelmann spruce top gives the tone a depth and richness which sounds amazing, while the full 2-inch nut width gives you the proper classical playing experience. There’s a lot to like about this beginner classical guitar.

3. Cordoba C5 beginner’s classical guitar A Spanish-flavoured nylon string acoustic with a touch of class Price: $349/£265 | Type: Spanish | Body: Cedar top with Mahogany back and sides | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Electronics: N/A | Finish: Gloss Polyurethane Check Thomann Ideal for flamenco and Latin styles Sturdy build You want a more versatile choice

Not every nylon strung acoustic is designed for playing whimsical medieval ballads on. The Cordoba C5 is geared entirely towards Spanish styles, like flamenco and gipsy jazz, and has a few neat design touches to support this. The choice for fan-bracing inside the guitar provides strength but also can deliver a brighter, more attack-heavy sound, which is perfect for more percussive playing styles.

There are some pleasing aesthetic points to the Cordoba C5 too, like the gold tuners, which when combined with the guitar’s great build and superb tonality make for a pretty compelling argument for one of the best beginner’s classical guitars.

The C5 is also available with a solid spruce top, instead of the standard cedar. This produces an extra hint of brightness, enabling the crisp treble of this instrument to shine through.

4. Epiphone PRO-1 Classic A beginner’s classical guitar that’s affordable and easy to play Price: $129/£119 | Type: Classical | Body: Cedar top with mahogany back and sides | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Electronics: N/A | Finish: Antique Natural Low Stock £119 View at Gear 4 Music Cheap and cheerful Fun and easy to play Ideal for absolute beginners Basic design

Despite being more famous for its iconic electric and steel-string acoustics, Epiphone has dipped its toe in the classical waters with the PRO-1. Clearly aimed at getting younger players hooked on the Epiphone brand, the Epiphone PRO-1 Classic is designed to be incredibly simple to play.

You won’t find fancy fixtures and fittings here, but as an inexpensive first step on the ladder, this is one of the best beginner’s classical guitars for smaller hands in particular. Buy it and don’t look back.

5. Takamine GC1CE An electro-acoustic classical guitar from respected name Price: $359/£259 | Type: Classical | Body: Spruce top with mahogany back and sides | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Laurel | Electronics: Takamine TP-4T preamp with built-in tuner | Finish: Natural Check Thomann A step above the bargain models Superb amplified tone Pricey for a ‘starter’ guitar

For those of you now find yourself above the level of ‘total beginner’, and want something a bit more fully featured to aid your progression, the Takamine GC1CE might just be the best beginner’s classical guitar for you out of all the instruments featured here. This superb quality electro acoustic classical guitar boasts a level of tone and build quality way above the basic beginner models.

You also gain the ability to play plugged in, making the Takamine GC1CE viable for gigs and performances. It is a little more expensive than most of the others on this list, but the leap in quality and reliability makes the GC1CE a guitar you won’t grow out of any time soon.

6. Ibanez AEG50N The best beginner’s classical guitar if you want something different Price: $299/£240 | Type: AEG | Body: Spruce top with sapele back and sides | Neck: Nyatoh | Fingerboard: Walnut | Electronics: AEG-TTS preamp with tuner | Finish: Black High Gloss Low Stock £227 View at Gear 4 Music Well made Sounds great Ideal for ‘secret’ nylon fans Finish might not appeal to purists

Not every nylon string player wants the traditional shape and finish seen on almost every guitar in the category. The Ibanez AEG50N caters for this crowd by providing everything nylon players love – wide fingerboards, clean tones – with a more modern visual aesthetic.

The Ibanez AEG body shape is slightly shallower than a standard beginner’s classical guitar, meaning it may appeal more to electric players as a second guitar. That classic Ibanez style and quality is evident throughout here, too.

7. Washburn C5CE A great value electro-classical model for beginners Price: $199/£179 | Type: Classical | Body: Spruce top with Catalpa back and sides | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Engineered wood | Electronics: EVT preamp | Finish: Natural Check Thomann Mellow tone Affordable entry model Sound can be ultra-treble focused

Washburn is a well-respected brand, particularly in the world of acoustics, so the Washburn C5CE comes with a certain assurance of quality. The C5CE is a solid, entry-level electro-acoustic with everything you’d expect from a beginner’s classical guitar, including a wide nut and spruce top, producing a mellow, warm sound.

We’ve heard from players who have found the plugged-in sound to be slightly harsh and toppy, so performance at high volumes may not be advisable, but for recording and practice, the Washburn C5CE is one of the best beginner’s classical guitars around.

8. Cordoba Mini II Classical A small-body classical guitar that’s ideal for little kids Price: $129/£119 | Type: Mini Classical | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Composite | Electronics: N/A | Finish: Natural £96 View at Thomann Great for younger learners Sounds legit Easy to outgrow

For younger players, or those with smaller hands, even a standard classical acoustic might be a daunting proposition. The Cordoba Mini II is the perfect solution though, coming in at a much smaller size than a full sized acoustic, yet with all the same functionality and playability.

We were surprised at the sheer level of volume the Cordoba Mini II Classical can produce, while the tone itself is rich with harmonics and warmth. One not to be overlooked, especially for such a low price.

Best beginner classical guitars: Buying advice

Beginner classical guitars are so-called because of their association with certain genres of music, namely classical, flamenco, Latin and jazz. This type of guitar is also a dream for beginners to learn on due to the inherent design, build and characteristics of the guitar.

For starters, everything is laid out just a bit more comfortably on the best beginner classical guitars. The nylon strings aren’t as harsh on the fingertips; ideal if you plan on branching out into the less forgiving world of steel electric guitar strings in the future. The strings are also more spaced out on the fretboard, so there’s less chance of accidentally fretting the wrong notes.

Classicals are acoustic by nature, meaning they produce their own sound and don’t require amplification. The vibration of the strings as you pluck, twang or strum them reverberates around the big hole on the guitar’s body, creating the sound you know and love.

Different variables here have an effect on what an individual guitar sounds like, from the size of the body to the woods used in the construction. There are no right, wrong, better or worse answers here; guitars of any kind are highly personal instruments, so it’s important you find the balance that suits your taste best.

When it comes to the best beginner classical guitars, you’ll find certain brands to be the major players. Yamaha is one such name you’ll see a lot, certainly at the entry-level end, but there are also brands like Cordoba and Takamine, both offering wide ranges of good quality guitars. This guide features our recommendations for the best beginner’s classical guitars to get you started. Click the 'product guide & reviews' button above to view the full list.