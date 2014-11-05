'The Legendary Guitar of Jason Becker' DVD Available Now at Guitar World Store

The classic DVD, The Legendary Guitar of Jason Becker, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The tragic and ultimately heroic story of one of the most awe-inspiring and innovative metal guitar heroes of the eighties.

As co-member of Cacophony, with Marty Friedman, Becker defined the liquid-smooth, super-complex playing style that characterized the Los Angeles guitarists of the decade. After being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease in the early Nineties, Becker has continued to play and compose.

This DVD features rare and archived footage of Cacophony and many solo performances. Furthermore, the film includes Becker's guitar clinic at the Atlanta Institute of Music, giving a poignant insight into this legendary figure.

