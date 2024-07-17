“What does the Strat mean to me? I’ll say this: my grandson is named Fender. What does that tell you?” Los Lonely Boys’ Henry Garza would like you to meet Tejana – a guitar so good even Carlos Santana wanted to play it
You might love your Strat but do you love it as much as Garza? The Los Lonely Boys guitarist charts the history of his number one
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cast your mind back to the January 2005 issue of Guitar World. Yeah, you should remember this one. It was a great issue, with Crazy Train and Back in Black tabbed, Slayer and Pink Floyd interviewed. On the cover you would find Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys, brandishing a Strat behind his head.
Well, with this being the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, GW has been reaching out to its cover stars of yore who chose to bring Leo Fender’s septuagenarian game-changer to learn a little bit more about the model in question.
So we had a few questions for Garza about this Custom Shop ’60s Reissue Strat, better known as “Tejana”, and he was more than happy to answer them. Its story goes back to 2000, and a little ol’ guitar store in Texas…
Where and when did you buy this Strat?
“At Ray Hennig’s [Heart of Texas music store] in Austin in 2000.”
Why did you choose this Strat, and what made it special?
“I felt like we chose each other. What made it special was the way I felt when I looked at her; it seemed like she was already mine. Also, my brothers were there with me when I got her.”
