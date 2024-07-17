“What does the Strat mean to me? I’ll say this: my grandson is named Fender. What does that tell you?” Los Lonely Boys’ Henry Garza would like you to meet Tejana – a guitar so good even Carlos Santana wanted to play it

Cast your mind back to the January 2005 issue of Guitar World. Yeah, you should remember this one. It was a great issue, with Crazy Train and Back in Black tabbed, Slayer and Pink Floyd interviewed. On the cover you would find Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys, brandishing a Strat behind his head.

Well, with this being the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, GW has been reaching out to its cover stars of yore who chose to bring Leo Fender’s septuagenarian game-changer to learn a little bit more about the model in question.

So we had a few questions for Garza about this Custom Shop ’60s Reissue Strat, better known as “Tejana”, and he was more than happy to answer them. Its story goes back to 2000, and a little ol’ guitar store in Texas…

Where and when did you buy this Strat?

“At Ray Hennig’s [Heart of Texas music store] in Austin in 2000.”

Why did you choose this Strat, and what made it special?

“I felt like we chose each other. What made it special was the way I felt when I looked at her; it seemed like she was already mine. Also, my brothers were there with me when I got her.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Los Lonely Boys - Wish You Would (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Did you use this Strat on any notable recordings?

“Yes, on almost everything [Los Lonely Boys’ five studio records].”

How about on tour?

“A memorable moment that I will cherish about this guitar is when we were on tour with Carlos Santana, and he picked it up and played it at soundcheck.”

What about this Strat felt right in your hands?

“It just felt right all up and down her neck and all the way to her body.”

(Image credit: Future)

Why did you choose this Strat for your GW cover shoot?

“Her name is Tejana, and she is my Number 1.”

I assume it’s safe to say you still own Tejana?

“Yes, and I still play this guitar. She is my Number 1.”

What does the Fender Strat mean to you?

“I’ll say this: my grandson is named Fender. What does that tell you?”