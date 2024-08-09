“I don’t have any vintage gear. I’ve always been a ‘new gear’ type of guy. But on this album, I’m seeing the light a little bit”: Marty Friedman on Drama, and how his “love letter” to his audience takes his playing – and gear – into unchartered territory

Friedman promises a full-fat high-calorie version of his artistic self on a new record that might have some virtuoso licks but will challenge the idea that he is a shredder

Marty Friedman with his cracked mirror Jackson
(Image credit: Takaaki Henmi)

“I’ve pushed a lot of boundaries on this [album] and surpassed any of the guitar playing I’ve done before,” Marty Friedman tells Guitar World about Drama, his new record. “If you want to talk on a guitar level, it’s – without question – the deepest dive into my playing that I’ve ever done.”

That’s some next-level thinking from the former Megadeth and Cacophony guitarist who’s been putting out solo albums since the late ’80s. And although those words shouldn’t exactly surprise you if you’ve followed along with Friedman’s career, it still takes balls to say it. But listening to Drama, one can’t help but think Friedman might be onto something.

