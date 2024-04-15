“I send two delays out to an amp each and pan them. You get this glorious wash that makes you feel like you’re on drugs”: With Oceansize, Mike Vennart influenced a generation of progressive guitarists – and he’s not ruling out a reunion

By Alex Lynham
published

The Empire State Bastard riff-meister and Biffy Clyro guitarist has produced some of his best work with his latest solo album, Forgiveness & The Grain. He breaks down his otherworldly tone secrets, and explains what made The Verve’s Nick McCabe a guitar Jedi – and why the Pro Co Rat is the only distortion pedal you need

Mike Vennart
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oceansize were the greatest cult British band of the 2000s. Once described by a local blog as “five ordinary men making something extraordinary,” their music ranged from delicate shoegaze to angular post-rock and tech metal, and has left a lasting impression on everyone from Misha Mansoor to Yvette Young and Steven Wilson.

Attend an experimental festival today like the UK’s ArcTanGent, and likely every band on the bill will have been influenced by them in one way or another.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Alex Lynham
Alex Lynham

Alex Lynham is a gear obsessive who's been collecting and building modern and vintage equipment since he got his first Saturday job. Besides reviewing countless pedals for Total Guitar, he's written guides on how to build your first pedal, how to build a tube amp from a kit, and briefly went viral when he released a glitch delay pedal, the Atom Smasher.