November 2015 Guitar World: Slayer Are Back from Hell with 'Repentless,' Gary Clark Jr., Best Acoustic-Electric Guitars

The all-new November 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s November 2015 issue proves that you should never say die. Slayer are back from hell with the metal record of the year!

It’s hard to imagine a world without Slayer. Yet just two years ago that seemed a possibility when the band was suddenly ripped in half. In February 2013, drummer Dave Lombardo left the four-piece in a bitter, public way after a contract dispute, and three months later on May 2, guitarist Jeff Hanneman died from liver complications. Despite those losses remaining members Kerry King and Tom Araya are still together and in the process of releasing the band’s new album, Repentless.

Kramer vs. Kramer: To cautionary tales of excess, the story of Kramer Guitars circa 1976 through 1991 might be the music industry’s closest equivalent to The Wolf of Wall Street. Kramer’s history during those years is a tale of ambition, competitive drive, and fortuitous opportunities that eventually descended into an avalanche of disastrous missteps. Read more about the guitar’s resurrection.

KEEP CALM AND GARY ON: He’s one of the coolest cats in the business, and on his second major-label album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, ace guitarist Gary Clark Jr. continues his steady march toward blues-rock nirvana. Inside he tells us why his signature Epiphone “Black & Blu” Casino is his guitar of choice.

Tune–Ups: As Children of Bodom were about to enter the studio to record their ninth album, I Worship Chaos, Alexi Laiho suddenly found himself without a co-guitarist. And he prefers it that way...

For more than 35 years, Rudy Sarzo has played bass alongside some of the biggest names in rock, including Ozzy Osbourne, David Coverdale and Ronnie James Dio—but Guitar World asks…Do you play on the beat, behind the beat or ahead of the beat?

Also: Electric-Acoustic Hybrid Guitar Roundup!

Guitar World

presents eight of the hottest new electric-acoustic hybrid guitars on the market.

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

• VAN HALEN, “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”

• GHOST, “Cirice”

• RUSH, “Tom Sawyer”

• ROYAL BLOOD, “Little Monster”

• THE DOORS, “Riders on the Storm”

The all-new November 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!