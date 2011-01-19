Playlist: Joe Bonamassa

Originally published in Guitar World, June 2010

The blues guitarist reveals what's in his iPod.

John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers—“Hideaway”

“It’s the guitar tone everybody wanted with the passion everybody wished they could summon.”

B.B. King—“Please Accept My Love”

“This is an unreleased B.B. King track from the 40th anniversary reissue of the Rolling Stones’ [live album] Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! [King was an opening act on the Stone's tour]. Songs like this are the reason this man defines the genre in which I enjoy success. Perfect in every way.”

The Jeff Beck Group—“Let Me Love You”

“The blueprint for Zeppelin and so many bands after. This is what got me into British blues for life.”

Freddie King—“Going Down”

“So much energy and fire. Freddie had one speed and proves here that he is not the forgotten King. The dude rocked the blues.”

Free—“Fire and Water”

“If you don’t know Free, go download every one of their tracks right now. It will change your life, I promise you.”