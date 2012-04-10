Playlist: Municipal Waste's Ryan Waste

The following "Playlist" feature is taken from the May issue of Guitar World, which is available on newsstands now and via our online store.

1. “Broken Man” by Cacumen (Bad Widow, 1983)

"One of my all-time favorite heavy metal anthems. I have spun this song at every single one of my Hard ‘n’ Heavy DJ Nites to convert the crowd to the dark side of heavy metal."

2. “Saturday Night” by Heavy Load (Stronger Than Evil, 1983)

“A feel-good jam for any night of the week. It’s up-tempo, catchy as hell, and as Swedish as it gets. Long live the heathens from the north!”

3. “Survival of the Fittest” by English Dogs (Forward Into Battle, 1985)

“Their 1984 EP, To The Ends Of The Earth, smokes anything in the metal/punk realm to this day. I just witnessed their incredible live performance the other night, and I still have the bruises and busted lip from all my stage dives and pit rockery.”

4. “Another Daymare” by Wildfire (Brute Force And Ignorance, 1983)

“A classic NWOBHM tune featuring the soulful voice of Paul Mario Day. He was the original Iron Maiden vocalist and very underrated in my opinion.”

5. “Once Again” by Anvil Chorus (Side B of the Blondes In Black 7”, 1982)

“Triumphant, progressive, and heavy enough to make the keyboards seem tough. Killer guitar work blended with keys never hurts, and these San Francisco metallers knew just how to do it.”

