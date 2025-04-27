“I said, ‘Merle, do you remember this?’ and I played him his song Sweet Bunch of Daisies. He said, ‘I remember it. I've never heard it played that good’”: When Roy Clark met his guitar hero

Recently, we asked readers on the site and social media who they think is the most underrated guitarist of all time. One name that frequently came up was the late Roy Clark – and with good reason.

Long a familiar face on television as a co-host of the beloved TV series Hee Haw, Clark was an absolute monster on the guitar, and would often bring his skills on the instrument to the small screen. Just watch him dazzle on this episode of The Odd Couple.

Clark was hugely inspired by Merle Travis, a country guitarist so influential that one of the more common styles of fingerpicking is named after him.

Back in 1984, shortly after Travis's death, Guitar World sat down with Clark to discuss the man who inspired him most.

Clark painted a picture in the interview of a master musician who nonetheless remained incredibly humble despite his success, and the massive shadow he cast over country (not to mention folk and bluegrass) guitar playing.

Most touching, though, was Clark's recollection of his first meeting with his hero.

“My introduction to Merle was, ‘Merle, do you remember this?’ and I played him his song Sweet Bunch of Daisies,” Clark told Guitar World.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I'm a kid and I'm trying to say, ‘I know who you are, you're my hero.’ ‘He said, ‘I remember it. I've never heard it played that good.’”

Sweet Bunch Of Daisey's - Roy Clark - YouTube Watch On

Once he had become an established star in his own right, Clark even played a role in helping Travis pick up the guitar again after years away from the instrument due to a number of personal issues, playing with the legend on an episode of, what else, Hee Haw.

Regarding Travis's compliments to him on their first meeting, Clark told Guitar World, “That's the way he was. He never thought that he ever hit a lick that meant anything to anybody, that whatever happened to him, he was lucky.

“He appreciated it and just thought everybody else was great. And that theory in life is what the great ones think, but he took it to almost genius status.

“I wouldn't make such an issue of that part of him, because his guitar playing speaks for itself,” Clark continued.

“But his thinking in life – if he was to walk in here right now we'd have to chase him to convince him he didn't butt in on us, and you're here to do a thing on him anyway!”