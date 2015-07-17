Robert Cray Premieres "Poor Johnny" from New Album, '4 Nights of 40 Years Live' —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Poor Johnny," a track from Robert Cray's new double live album, 4 Nights of 40 Years Live.

The set—which also includes a concert film—will be available in a variety of formats as of August 28 via Mascot Label Group.

"Poor Johnny" is from the albums first disc, which was recorded during the Robert Cray Band's recent tour stop in Los Angeles. It features his current band, longtime bassist, collaborator and friend Richard Cousins, keyboardist Dover Weinberg (who was in Cray's first band) and drummer Les Falconer (O'Jays, Keb 'Mo). Disc Two features live cuts from Cray's archives, including a 1982 performance at the San Francisco Blues Festival. You can check out the complete CD track list below.

The 4 Nights of 40 Years Live film features a similar confluence of performances from Cray's career, plus interviews with Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and many others, all of whom discuss Cray and his musical legacy.

The set will be available in the following formats: 2LP with digital download card, 2CD + DVD, Blu-Ray + 2CD and digitally. You can watch a trailer previewing the set below (bottom video).

4 Nights of 40 Years Live includes (disc one) "Shiver," "I'll Always Remember You," "Poor Johnny," "Won't Be Coming Home," "On the Road Down," "Sittin' on Top of the World," "Wrap It Up," "Love Gone to Waste," "Bad Influence," "These Things," "Right Next Door (Because of Me)," "The Forecast (Calls for Pain)" and "Time Makes Two." Disc Two features "I Guess I Showed Her," "Right Next Door (Because of Me)," "Smoking Gun," "Still Around," "Too Many Cooks" and "T-Bone Shuffle." For details on the DVD track listing, visit mascotlabelgroup.com.

The album is available for preorder right here. For more about Cray, visit robertcray.com.

Robert Cray Band on Tour:

7/30Paso Robles, CACalifornia Mid-State Fair

7/31Agoura Hills, CAThe Canyon

8/01Stateline, NVHarrah's Lake Tahoe

8/02Mammoth Lakes, CAMammoth Lake Festival of Beers

8/04Roseburg, ORMusic on the Half Shell

8/08Lebanon, ORGuitar Under The Stars (Cheadle Lake Park)

8/09Snoqualmie, WASnoqualmie Casino Ballroom

8/11Boise, IDEgyptian Theatre

8/13Breckenridge, CORiverwalk Center

8/15Boulder, COChautauqua Auditorium

8/16Deadwood, SDDeadwood Mountain Hotel & Casino

8/18Apple Valley, MNWeesner Family Amphitheater @ MN Zoo

9/18Flint, MIThe Whiting

9/19Glenellyn, ILMcAninch Arts Center

9/22Manhattan, KSMcCain Auditorium

9/24Wichita, KSOrpheum Theater