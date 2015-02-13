Trending

The Top 10 Songs That'll Get You Lucky

By

When you first started playing guitar, it was to get girls, right?

Perhaps you were influenced by the party scene in Animal House where the collegiate folkster attracts a gaggle of swooning females by strumming his acoustic and singing “I Gave My Love a Cherry."

Of course, there are plenty of other songs that work just as well, and rock a bit harder. We've compiled the 10 listed below to help you up your game.

Seriously, though: If you intend to add these pieces to your act, God love you, but don’t blame us if you meet up with your own personal John Belushi.

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10