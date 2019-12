ALBUMGet Out the Lotion (self-released)

SOUND Led by songwriters Adam Weiner (piano/vocals) and Dan Finnemore (drums), Low Cut Connie dish out swampy, Fifties-inspired American rock and roll on this debut. Six-string duties are handled by the Les Paul–wielding Neil Duncan, who tears it up on rollicking tracks like Black Keys–tinged “Rio,” swinging “Darlin” and swaggering “Johnny Cool Man.”

KEY TRACK “Rio”

Watch the live video for "Rio" below: