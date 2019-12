In honor of Irish guitar hero Rory Gallagher, we thought we'd collect clips of a few of his most creative and energetic guitar solos.

Luckily, it turns out someone on YouTube has already done all the heavy lifting!

Gallagher received a liver transplant in 1995 but died of complications later that year in London at age 47.

Performances:

1. The Watcher (Top Priority Remastered 2000)

2. Overnight Bag (Photo Finish 1978)

3. Fuel To The Fire (Photo Finish 1978)

4. Walk On Hot Coals (Blueprint 1973)