“I look over to the side and see Joe Walsh while we’re playing Rocky Mountain Way, and I’m transported back to being a kid in my bedroom”: Vince Gill on flying high with the Eagles – and why every vintage gear dealer has him on speed dial

By
( )
published

Vince Gill joins us to explain why he’s perfectly happy “ripping powerchords for Joe”, what makes rhythm guitar more important than lead and how to move up the vintage guitar ladder

Vince Gill
(Image credit: John Shearer)

By Vince Gill’s admission, most know him as the ‘country-rock guy’. That checks out given his resume, including Pure Prairie League and a decidedly country-leaning solo career spanning over 20 records.

When Gill joined the Eagles in 2017 in the wake of Glenn Frey’s death, some were surprised that the SoCal classic rockers would choose such a Nashville-leaning player to take his place. But the move made sense – especially considering the Eagles’ own early ’70s country roots.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History.