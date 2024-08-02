“I don’t play flamenco at all – I just fake it on an acoustic with a guitar pick. But I’ve always loved that tonality”: Jake Dreyer might not be referencing Paco de Lucía on Witherfall’s new album – but he is thinking what Brian May might do

Sounds of the Forgotten is Witherfall at their best: musically ambitious, virtuosity swinging for the fences, and it came together by Dreyer chasing vibes and taking melodic metal bigger

Jake Dreyer of Witherfall brandishing a purple Jackson King V against a green-lit backdrop
(Image credit: Provided/PR)

Jake Dreyer can see the mauve aura enveloping Sounds of the Forgotten, the newest album from his melodic metal project, Witherfall. What’s more, each record occupies a different emotional and tonal spectrum of the rainbow.

“We think in colors when it comes down to the music, which is kind of strange. But to us, this sounds like a purple record,” Dreyer says of his group’s collective, feels-based synesthesia. “When I was in music school, people were able to associate intervals with colors, which is fucking wild. I’m not there yet. I just get the vibes of the song.”

