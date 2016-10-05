Aalberg Audio Launches Kickstarter Campaign for MOON MO-1 Wireless Switcher

Aalberg Audio has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its MOON wireless switcher.

MOON can be plugged into an amplifier, an effect pedal or any piece of equipment with a MIDI input, allowing the musician to wirelessly and instantly control that device.

To remotely control the MOON, guitarists can either use Aalberg’s AERO remote controller that attaches to their guitar or strap, or the free Aalberg Remote App for tablets and smart phones.

Watch the video below for a teaser of the MOON:

The MOON switcher allows the user to also control any third-party amp for wireless channel switching and reverb, wireless ABY-switching of any guitar pedals and wireless MIDI-control of any gear using MIDI. The user can connect up to eight units simultaneously using the MOON switcher and supplied cable adaptors.

Using the AERO remote, players can move freely around stage and remotely control and alter amp channels and the effects parameters from their instrument, within a range of 30 meters. For example, the app could be used by a sound engineer to remotely take control of audio equipment on stage during a performance.

“Thanks to the power of the latest Bluetooth technology, our system can control up to eight devices, and with one click you can change your whole sound,” says Aleksander Torstensen, CEO of Aalberg Audio. “Previously you would have needed some very advanced and expensive gear to achieve this. Now the musician has complete freedom. They have complete control and flexibility that brings new possibilities to how a song is played. It also enhances instruments in new ways not previously possible.”

Check out the project at http://bit.ly/MOONkickstarter.