Carbon fiber acoustic pioneer discontinues entire range to make way for its next chapter

Times are a-changing at Emerald Guitars, as the Irish guitar giant has just retired its entire range to make way for its next chapter.

The outgoing collection has been abruptly discontinued, and its replacements – a host of next-gen builds emboldened by the completion of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility – have been revealed.

Four third-generation X20 models and the new X20 Noir range represent “a major renewal” of the firm’s approach to guitar making. The shake up comes after its growth in the US market saw it setting up a distribution hub to handle demand last year.

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The new range includes the Steel String, a “balanced, responsive acoustic suited to fingerstyle and strumming”; the Short Scale, which offers a “more relaxed string feel” with a 24” scale; the X20 Nylon guitar; and the X20 12-String



All four models, which are made from carbon fiber, are largely customizable. Players can explore different veneers, colors and specifications via Emerald’s 3D guitar builder.



There’s something supercar-esque to Emerald’s builds, with the guitars towing the delicate line between classic designs and something altogether more forward thinking.

Emerald says the next-gen builds make the most of its 25-year history making carbon fiber guitars, redesigning its platform around sound, playing comfort and personal expression. Of course, having new tools to bring its ideas to life won’t hurt, either.

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The Noir range, however, has a “focused specification for everyday playing.” This carbon fiber acoustic boasts a comfort-sculpted body, an offset soundhole, and onboard electronics.

Aside from making it look like a secret agent’s gadget, the offset soundhole is designed to project the guitar’s sound towards the player. It also features a one-piece carbon fiber neck, standing as part of a construction that makes it far less susceptible to tuning slips amid changing temperatures.

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Built with a 25.5” scale length, it features a 16” radius fingerboard and a new Emerald pickup and preamp system that pairs an under-saddle pickup with an internal microphone.

There are also side-mounted controls for a three-band EQ, Phase Reversal, Mic Volume, Main Volume, and a chromatic tuner.

Unfortunately, it isn’t customizable like its other X20 stablemates. It differentiates itself with a composite bridge (as opposed to carbon fiber) and nickel frets instead of stainless steel. The Crystal Ice satin texture finish looks deadly. It costs $1,495/€1,595/£1,295.

All 16 previous-generation models have been consigned to the past to make room for a raft of new designs and ideas, although previously confirmed custom orders will still go ahead as planned. Expect to hear more about Emeralds next era in 2027.

Head over to Emerald Guitars to find out more.