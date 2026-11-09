Taylor just slashed $100 off a 4.5-star acoustic we declared "shines like a gem on the live stage," alongside other amazing value guitars in this epic early Black Friday sale

Now that the pumpkins are going moldy, the trick-or-treaters have put away their masks, and the weather is getting considerably colder, guitarists' attention is turning towards some amazing holiday offers. Never one to let the buying public down, Taylor has got off to an incredibly generous start, offering $100 off its most popular guitar lines during the Season of Savings!

That's right, I'm not talking about unpopular models or guitars gathering dust in the back of the warehouse. Instead, at participating retailers like Guitar Center and Sweetwater, you can save $100 (between $130 and $160 CAD, depending on the model) on guitars from the 100, 200, 200 Plus, and 200 Deluxe Series.

On top of that, Taylor has selected a handful of its player-friendly Studio models for the same generous discount, including the 314ce Studio, 354ce Studio, and 414ce Studio (saving $160 CAD in Canada).

So, if you've been looking to push the boat out and treat yourself to a 400 Series guitar, now's the time to make the investment.

In other words, Taylor's most affordable options have become even more attainable. So, if you've been considering a Taylor, now could be the perfect time to take the plunge, as the deal runs from November 1st to December 31st.

As you can see, there are lots of guitars available in this sale, but a few stunners stand out to me in particular. I've listed three of my favorites to get you started.

Save $100 Taylor 314ce Studio: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a crisply built, gig-worthy Taylor, here's your chance to save $100 on the 314ce Studio. Its pared-back feature set keeps things refreshingly simple, while the torrefied spruce top, excellent ES2 pickup system, and rolled fingerboard edges make it a seriously appealing acoustic-electric. Add a satin-smooth neck and a choice of Natural or Tobacco Shaded Edge Burst finishes, and this is a fantastic deal during the Season of Savings. Read the full Taylor 314ce Studio review

Save $100 Taylor 114ce: was $799 now $699 at Guitar Center If you're looking to start learning and want an affordable Taylor that'll stick with you well into intermediate playing, this is a brilliant opportunity. Heck, even if you're an experienced player looking for a giggable workhorse so you can leave your 814ce Builder's Edition safely at home, this deal is well worth snapping up.

Taylor 224ce-K Deluxe: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Guitar Center Who says sale guitars can't be drop-dead stunning? The Taylor 224ce-K Deluxe proves you don't have to compromise on looks to save yourself $100. Its beautiful solid Koa top, shaded edgeburst finish, and multi-ring rosette make this a real head-turner, while its chambered body and comfortable Grand Auditorium shape deliver an equally impressive playing experience. If you've been dreaming of adding a Koa-topped Taylor to your collection, this is a great opportunity.

The Season of Savings truly has something for many players, from fresh-faced beginners to serious acoustic noodlers. Personally, I think Taylor's 100 Series is one of the best acoustic guitars for adults to get started on.

Take the 114ce, for example. With a torrefied solid spruce top, ES2 electronics, and a slender Taylor neck, it's one of the most inviting and encouraging acoustics a beginner can play and one that'll stick by you for as long as you play.

Even the more experienced players amongst us can save a ton at Sweetwater and Guitar Center. Whether it's the 224ce-K Deluxe or the 414ce Studio, these are grown-up, sophisticated acoustics that, for some, will be guitars for life. Particularly the latter. I absolutely love the Tobacco Shaded Edge Burst 414ce Studio, and I've pestered my bandmate to let me borrow his time and time again. With $100 off, it's a deal that I'm seriously considering going for myself!

So, whether you've been thinking about a Taylor for a while, need an upgrade from a beginner acoustic, or are even looking for a workhorse, Taylor has you covered and is bringing its beautiful guitars to you for less. As mentioned, you have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of these savings.

Taylor 314ce Studio Natural DEMO | Souman Music - YouTube Watch On