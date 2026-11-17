Martin has paid tribute to The Band’s Robbie Robertson with a limited-edition recreation of his iconic D-28 acoustic guitar.

The reissue of the heavily worn 1951 dreadnought celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Band’s farewell concert, The Last Waltz. Only 76 guitars will be produced to mark the occasion.

The gig, which took place on Thanksgiving Day, 1976, was filmed by Martin Scorsese, and featured a handful of legendary artists, from Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton to Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

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Fans of The Band and Robertson won’t require context, but it goes without saying that this is one special D-28. As the story goes, Robertson – in need of some inspiration – used the workhorse acoustic as the launchpad for writing The Band’s enduring hit, The Weight.

Glancing inside the soundhole, Robertson saw “Nazareth, Pennsylvania” on the label. That divine intervention prompted Robertson to pen the song’s opening line, “I pulled into Nazareth.” The rest was history.

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The Weight became one of The Band’s most popular tracks. It was released on their debut album, 1968’s Music from Big Pink, and became perhaps the song that Robertson will always be best known for.

So, Martin has rolled out the red carpet to give the responsible guitar the full VIP treatment. It’s been artificially aged to capture the vibe of the original, from the bruised and battered Sitka spruce top to the exposed strap button hole on the mahogany neck.

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There are also holes on the headstock, where Robertson’s original had a hardware change, and aged gold tuners to channel that “played for decades” spirit.

Other notable features include Guatemalan rosewood back and sides, and Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS), which has been applied to the top. In essence, VTS looks to replicate the condition and tonal feel of vintage Martins through torrefaction – or baking – of the wood.

There’s also rear-shifted, non-scalloped Adirondack spruce x-bracing, Style 28 mother of pearl inlays, grained ivoroid binding, an ebony bridge, and aged bone hardware.

Only 76 D-28s will be made, priced at $19,999 a piece.

Visit Martin for more.

In related Martin news, the firm recently partnered with John Mayer to release his most accessible signature acoustics to date.