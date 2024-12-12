“A lot of the time it was about how we get the guitar to sound almost worse”: The Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, uses an array of top-of-the-line Gibsons. Its producers had to find a way to make them truer to Dylan's tone

In partnership with the film's producers, Gibson gave Chalamet a collection of pristine, handcrafted guitars – but the movie's head music director needed, for accuracy's sake, to dim their natural sonic richness

Timothée Chalamet holds a Gibson SJ-200 in the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown
(Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Gibson has revealed a stunning collection of acoustic guitars themed after A Complete Unknown, the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet.

In the process, the company detailed its partnership with the film's production team, particularly its Executive Music Producer, Nick Baxter.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.