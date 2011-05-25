This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

Check out this video review of the Caroline Guitar Company Wave Cannon pedal, brought to you by the Caroline Guitar Company. According to their website: "Based on our favorite op-amp fuzzes and distortions of the 1970s & ’80s, we believe it is the finest pedal of its kind. In distortion mode, it is a veritable Swiss army knife of overdrive sounds, capable of going from a “clean” boost all the way to amber waves of gain."