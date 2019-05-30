D’Angelico Announces New Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford

D’Angelico has announced the Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford, the company’s first solid body signature model. The guitar features an all-basswood body, a C-shape maple/walnut/maple neck with a natural satin finish and a pau ferro fingerboard with mother of pearl/abalone split block inlays.

Pickups are Seymour Duncan D-90 STK P-90-style single coils in the neck and bridge positions, and a Lollar Blonde single coil in the middle, controlled via a five-way toggle and a blend pot for mixing in whichever pickup isn’t selected.

Other features include a gold Tune-O-Matic bridge, a gold 6-point Wilkinson tremolo and Grover locking tuners.

The Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford is the Dead & Company guitarist’s second signature model with D’Angelico, following the semi-hollow Premier Bob Weir SS in 2017.

The D'Angelico Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford is being offered in a Matte Stone finish for $1,999.

