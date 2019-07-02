Summer NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices Unveils New Plumes Overdrive

SUMMER NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Plumes overdrive pedal, an all-analog tube-like overdrive circuit.

EarthQuaker’s take on classic TS drive tones, the new pedal boasts level, gain and a “reimagined tone control finely tuned to sculpt low end, clear top end and focus midrange with blooming sustain.”

There’s also a switch that offers three different clipping voices— symmetrical LED (crunch and compression), no clipping (clean boost) and asymmetrical silicon diode clipping opamp drive (more transparency).

Additionally, the Plumes is equipped with Flexi-Switch technology, offering both momentary and latching-style footswitching, as well as soft-touch true bypass switching.

The Plumes is available beginning August 3 for the low price of $99.

