EHX’s New MEL9 Tape Replay Machine Emulates Classic MellotronSounds

Using the same technology that powers the award-winning B9 and C9 Organ Machines, plus the KEY9 Electric Piano Machine, EHX’s new MEL9 Tape Replay Machine emulates classic Mellotron sounds.

Nine of the most distinctive are included: Orchestra, Cello, Strings, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone, Brass, Low Choir and High Choir.

The MEL9 was designed to work on guitar without any modifications, special pickups or MIDI implementation and tracks bends, slides, even whammy dive bombs! It will also work with bass down to the open A string as well as keyboards. A rotary switch allows the user to select the sound of their choice.

The pedal includes independent Effect and Dry volume controls so you can create the perfect mix at the Effects output jack, plus an always-active Dry output jack that outputs your input signal at unity gain.

An Attack control sets the volume swell speed. As it’s turned clockwise, the volume swell time increases and notes fade in gradually. The Sustain control adjusts the release time after a sound is stopped. As is it turned clockwise, the fade out time increases.

Electro-Harmonix President and Founder, Mike Matthews, stated: “The distinctive sound of those early polyphonic tape replay keyboards has become part of the fabric of modern music. Our new MEL9 provides guitarists and other musicians with a portable, practical and affordable way to emulate some of those amazing sounds.”

The MEL9 Tape Replay Machine comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC 200mA power supply, is available now and features a U.S. List Price of $295.10.