Electro-Harmonix Introduces the Bass9 Bass Machine Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Bass9 Bass Machine, which transforms a guitar signal into nine different bass sounds via a rotary switch—no special pickups, MIDI or instrument modifications required.

The nine bass sounds included are Precision (Fender P Bass), Longhorn (Danelectro six-string bass), fretless, synth (an homage to the Taurus Synthesizer), Virtual (allows the user to adjust body density and neck length for a variety of bass sounds), bowed, split (allows guitarists to play bass on the lower three strings and chords or melody on the top three), 3:03 (polyphonic sounds that recall the Roland TB-303) and Flip-Flop (a Seventies-style logic-driven sub-octave generator that tracks without glitches).

The Bass9 utilizes the same technology that powers all EHX 9 Series pedals, including the MEL9 Tape Replay Machine, with a new algorithm maximized for transposing one to two octaves down.

There’s also independent Effect and Dry volume controls, plus an always-active Dry output jack that outputs the input signal at unity gain.

The Bass9 is available now for $221.30.

