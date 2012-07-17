ESP Guitars Introduces LTD Bela Lugosi Dracula Guitar at Comic-Con 2012

On July 12 at the Comic-Con International 2012 convention in San Diego, ESP unveiled the first in a new series of limited-edition, custom guitars with horror-themed graphics.

The first model, the LTD Bela Lugosi Dracula Guitar (pictured), is the result of ESP’s licensing agreement with Lugosi Enterprises, which is run by Bela Lugosi Jr., the son of the famed horror movie actor.

The model will be available for purchase in the fall. The artwork was created by Kerry Gammill, publisher of Monsterverse Entertainment. In addition to the outstanding “Tales from the Grave” body graphics, the guitar features Dracula-themed inlays, an alder body, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, EMG 81 active pickups and 24 XJ frets.

"We’re now working with some of the biggest names in the horror/monstercomic and film community, and we’re excited to explore this new territory for ESP,” says Matt Masciandaro, ESP president. ESP also noted that more partnerships with other entities in the monster/horror film and comic genre were pending, and that additional guitars with exclusive themed graphics will be announced later this year.

More information on ESP’s full line of guitars and basses can be found at espguitars.com.