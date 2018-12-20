Foxgear Announces the Knee Trembler Tremolo Pedal

Foxgear has unveiled the new Knee Trembler tremolo pedal. The unit was designed in collaboration with famed British bassist Guy Pratt, who has played with Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson and others, and is currently a member of Saucerful of Secrets, the new project from former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Said Pratt, “The Knee Trembler gives me the tremolo I need, fierce and precise every time”

The Knee Trembler boasts a special LFO that is designed to be as smooth or cutting as the user desires. In Pratt’s case, Foxgear states, the pedal “is perfect for [the] famous 'One of These Days’ bass intros—especially when coupled with the [Foxgear] Echosex Baby.”

The Knee Trembler retails for just $89.

For more information, head over to FoxgearDistribution.com.