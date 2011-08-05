Gear Tour: August Burns Red Bassist Dustin Davidson

Fresh off the release of their new album, Leveler, Pennsylvania's August Burns Red are currently on tour as part of the Vans Warped Tour.

ABR bassist Dustin Davidson was nice enough to take the time out of his tour schedule to send us some shots of his gear and talk about why he uses his weapons of choice. Check out the gallery below!

August Burns Red released Leveler on June 21, 2011 through Solid State Records. You can check out more from the band on their Facebook page.