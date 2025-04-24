“Such a rare piece”: Dave Navarro has chosen the guitar he’s using to record his first post-Jane’s Addiction material – and it’s a historic build

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Navarro will be taking a milestone six-string from PRS into the studio with Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins

Dave Navarro performs with Jane&#039;s Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City and his 40th Anniversary PRS
(Image credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images / Dave Navarro/Instagram)

Dave Navarro is currently gearing up to record his first new post-Jane’s Addiction material, and he’s already picked out which electric guitar he will use for the project – and it’s a celebratory milestone build from PRS.

Navarro is poised to start the latest chapter in his musical career, after last year’s high-profile Jane’s Addiction reunion came to an abrupt end when the guitarist was punched on stage mid-solo by vocalist Perry Farrell.

A few days after the incident took place, Navarro seemingly pulled the curtain down on Jane’s Addiction when he released a statement that confirmed the band had “made the difficult decision to take some time away”.

Now, though, Navarro is about to head back into the studio to do some “work” with his former Jane’s Addiction bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, and he’ll be bringing a PRS beauty with him for the job.

The guitar in question is an ultra-limited 40th Anniversary Custom 24 of which only 25 examples – all signed by Paul Reed Smith himself – have been crafted.

A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro)

A photo posted by on

Stylistically, it looks similar to Navarro’s own PRS SE signature guitar (it’s got a pristine white finish and HH configuration) but opts for white humbucker rings and chrome hardware. It also has a 40th Anniversary truss rod cover and Smith’s signature scrawled on the back of the headstock.

“Thank you to @bevfowlerprs_ar and @prsguitars for this amazing 40th Anniversary edition work of art,” Navarro writes on Instagram. “This is 1 of 25 builds signed by Paul himself and I am humbled and honored to be gifted such a rare and historic piece. Getting ready to do some work with @ericaveryinsta and @stephenperkinsdrummer and this will be the first tool I reach for.”

PRS SE Dave Navarro

PRS SE Dave Navarro signature guitar (Image credit: Future)

2025 marks the Maryland brand’s 40th birthday, and as such PRS has been celebrating accordingly with a string of limited edition instruments – and a star-studded celebration concert. Over the past few weeks, the firm has unveiled special edition 24-08, Charcoal Phoenix, Custom 24 Dragon guitars.

Given there’s only been 25 of these guitars built and signed, and there’s no sign of a wider release, we’re guessing they’re being kept as gifts for the firm’s nearest and dearest – so it will be interesting to see if we can spot any more of these appearing ‘in the wild’.

For Navarro, this marks the latest milestone in his long-standing relationship with PRS, whose guitars he’s been playing since 1991. Speaking to Guitar World last year, Navarro reflected on his affection for PRS guitars, and recalled how he made the switch after throwing out all his Ibanez guitars to the audience during a gig.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“The best guitar player I ever heard”: Nashville guitar extraordinaire Mac Gayden – who worked with Bob Dylan, Elvis, Linda Ronstadt and Simon & Garfunkel – dies at 83

“I’ve never bought a guitar and I’m quite proud of that! I always tell people when they’re learning: there’s a guitar not being played”: Meet Sacred Paws’ Ray Aggs, the dextrous Tele-wrangler inventing new chords and capturing Thurston Moore’s imagination

“The best guitar player I ever heard”: Nashville guitar extraordinaire Mac Gayden – who worked with Bob Dylan, Elvis, Linda Ronstadt and Simon & Garfunkel – dies at 83
See more latest
Most Popular
Nashville Cats Mac Gayden (2nd. from left) join Nashville Cats Charlie McCoy, Musicians Wandy Vick and Kenny Malone during Listen To The Band: The Nashville Cats In Concert With Special Guests For &quot;Dylan, Cash, And The Nashville Cats&quot; Exhibition Opening Weekend at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 28, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee
“The best guitar player I ever heard”: Nashville guitar extraordinaire Mac Gayden – who worked with Bob Dylan, Elvis, Linda Ronstadt and Simon & Garfunkel – dies at 83
Ritchie Blackmore of Rainbow performs at SC Olympic on April 8, 2018 in Moscow, Russia
“Even standing with the guitars is tricky”: Ritchie Blackmore's health sparks concern after update from wife and musical partner Candice Night
Guthrie Govan, Marco Minneman and Bryan Beller of The Aristocrats perform on stage at the Assembly on February 19, 2014 in Leamington Spa, United Kingdom
“The rest of the world didn't know that the world's greatest guitarist was playing a weekend gig at this place in Chelmsford”: The Aristocrats' Bryan Beller recalls the moment he met Guthrie Govan and formed a new kind of supergroup
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
“Our answer to everything players have asked for and more”: Neural DSP’s Nano Cortex had one major drawback – but now it’s been addressed with a huge free firmware update that takes on Kemper and TONEX
Carlos Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California
Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency
different musical instruments and pedals against a bright orange/yellow background, with the word Reverb at the center
“The musicians, shops, and brands who use Reverb have always been at the center of all that we do”: Reverb has been acquired by two new investors – and will once again become an independently operated company
Rivers Cuomo and Keanu Reeves
Weezer’s first show was opening for Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar. Now the John Wick star is set to play a villain in the Buddy Holly hitmakers’ forthcoming mockumentary
Left-Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Right- Toshiki Soejima posing with his guitar while sitting on a stool, against a light yellow background
“Even the thought that Clapton might have seen a few seconds of my video feels surreal. But I’m truly honored”: Eric Clapton names Japanese neo-soul guitarist as one to watch
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK
One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future
Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on April 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tones are now available in a signature pedal