Gear Tour: The Devil Wears Prada's Chris Rubey and Jeremy DePoyster

As we reported earlier, the new album from The Devil Wears Prada, Dead Throne, just debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving over 32,000 units in its first week.

You can expect an exclusive series of lessons with TDWP guitarist Chris Rubey -- including new and classic tracks -- on GuitarWorld.com soon, but in the meantime, the guys were nice enough to send over this exclusive video of Rubey and fellow guitarist Jeremy DePoyster giving you a tour of their live gear setups.

Dead Throne is out now on Ferret Music.