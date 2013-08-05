G&L Guitars Announces Tribute Series Version of Fallout Model

Thirty years ago, Leo Fender introduced the G&L SC-2, a cool-looking, light and comfortable axe that could be thrashed mercilessly and never miss a beat.

Earlier this year, G&L introduced the Fallout, a dramatic interpretation of the SC that’s quickly becoming one of the most popular G&L guitars made in Leo’s Fender Avenue workshop.

Now there’s a G&L Tribute Series Fallout to deliver all the fun at a price that’s more accessible to gigging musicians. It starts with a mahogany body loaded with Paul Gagon-designed pickups — a neck P-90 for rich jangle and a splittable bridge humbucker for meat, grind and spank. Leo’s own beefy G&L Saddle Lock bridge maximizes sustain and improves articulation, while a comfortable medium-C neck with 12-inch radius makes this axe feel like an old friend.

The original SC-2 guitars were loved and modded by post-punk visionaries including Devo’s Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Band Of Susans’ Robert Poss. Inspired by these tweaked axes from G&L’s early years, the Tribute Series Fallout looks as fun as it is to play. All with the exceptional build quality that G&L’s Tribute Series is known for.

MSRP for the G&L Tribute Series Fallout is $572.

For more information, visit glguitars.com.