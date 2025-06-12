“A sleek new take on a classic machine”: Jackson officially launches its affordable Surfcaster reissue – bringing the cult offset back for a new generation of heavy players

Unveiling The X & JS Series Surfcaster Collection Feat. Keyan Houshmand | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

After announcing the return of the Surfcaster back at NAMM earlier this year, Jackson has now officially re-launched its cult offset design, which has been revived with the aim of “offering modern metalheads a sleek new take on a classic machine”.

The Surfcaster’s return was one of the biggest talking points at NAMM 2025, and the model itself has certainly been one of the most requested Jackson electric guitars of the past few years. In fact, calls for a reissue reached unprecedented heights thanks to Periphery’s Misha Mansoor and Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer, whose own custom shop models have resulted in a surge in popularity for the Surfcaster.

The Surfcaster has a curious history: launched by Charvel/Jackson in the early ’90s, the lipstick pickup-adorned model was aimed at surf and country players, and counted Steve Cropper among its early endorsees.

Later, it would be kitted out with humbuckers to cater for Jackson’s more typical audience, but upon the brand’s acquisition by Fender in 2002, the model was dropped – presumably to avoid competing with the Big F’s Jazzmaster.

We weren’t expecting the first Surfcasters to be quite so affordable, however. The JS Series Surfcaster is $249, while the Indonesian-built X Series Surfcaster is $549, and the seven-string version (yes!) is $599.

(Image credit: Jackson)

All three guitars are very much metal-focused, teaming the offset, Jazzmaster-esque shape with a pair of humbuckers, a hardtail bridge and black hardware on none-more-black finishes (although the JS does offer a Snow White option alongside Gloss Black).

Playability should be on point courtesy of a 12”-16” compound radius bound fingerboard, available across the range (the X Series’ is laurel, the JS’ is amaranth).

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

24 jumbo frets are a universal feature, but only the X Series model features the oh-so-’80s sharkfin inlays and contoured heel, while the JS model has the more typical Fender-style four-bolt neckplate and dot inlays.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

As was the case when the Surfcasters were unveiled back at NAMM, info on the pickups are sparse, though they have been badged high-output and made in-house. The X Series’ look a lot sleeker, and we imagine there will be that little bit extra definition versus the JS.

There’s a three-way toggle pickup selector on the X, while you get a blade selector switch on the cheaper model. The seven-string does away with the neck pickup, tone knob and pickup selector of its six-string siblings, leaving just a bridge humbucker and volume control.

The wonky three-a-side headstock, complete with enormous Jackson logo, might not win over metal-leaning Fender obsessives, but we reckon it’s just the right side of ’90s kitsch.

Image 1 of 4 Jackson X Series Surfcaster 6-string (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) Jackson X Series Surfcaster 6-string (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) (Image credit: Jackson Guitars) (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

All in all, it’s a commendable return for the Surfcaster, and an enticing first dip of the toe in offset waters for Jackson. We’re looking forward to seeing what else the firm does with the design throughout 2025.

On that note, you’ll forgive us if we’re a bit emotional about this one. We’ve been harassing Fender employees to build high-spec offsets for at least five years now, so to see our efforts finally come to fruition – and at this price point – is very cool indeed. Mansoor and Stringer models next, please…

The X Series and JS Series Surfcasters are available now.

For more information, hit up Jackson Guitars.