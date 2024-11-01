“We sought to take the iconic Tube Screamer and push it further”: Ibanez reimagines its beloved overdrive pedal into its most high-end format yet – with a $300 hand-wired TS808

Ibanez TS808HWV2 Demo | TS808 hand-wired Ver2 Tube screamer | MEGABABY - YouTube Watch On

Ibanez has ushered in the next generation of its iconic Tube Screamer pedal with the unveiling of the TS808HWV2.

Without beating around the bush, Ibanez’s classic green stompbox is quite possibly the most popular and used overdrive pedal of them all, and has been cloned to no end.

Ever since the arrival of its flagship TS808 in the late 1970s, Ibanez has continued to release tweaked versions of the time-tested pedal, from the TS9 and TS10, to the various reissue runs.

There was also the hand-wired TS808HW, which served as the most high-end take on the OG TS808. Now, the top-of-the-range Tube Screamer has returned, with a few additional tweaks.

As per Ibanez, the TS808HWV2 is the result of the firm wanting to “take the iconic Tube Screamer and push it further with a re-envisioning the flagship, hand-wired model”.

During its development, every component was carefully considered, and while Ibanez sought to stay true to the sonic spirit of the original model, the occasion called for some all-new components that brought some new flair to the table.

As such, the JRC NJM4558 op-amp – described as “essential to achieve the Tube Screamer’s legendary sound – makes the cut, and is joined by new high-end components, such as MOGAMI OFC cables. These, apparently, “enhance the benefits of the hand-wired pedal”.

These new components also promise to harness a wider range of sounds, with an additional boost arriving in the final stage to increase the maximum output level by +6dB.

To retain its classic functionality, there are Overdrive, Level and Tone parameters, as well as a more conventional stomp-style footswitch. Everything is wired by hand.

Now, part of the TS’ charm is its accessibility and affordability – the regular TS9 will only set you back $99 – but, owing to its new specs and hand-wired nature, the TS808HWV2 is slightly more expensive. In fact, this overdrive pedal will cost you $299.99.

At practically $300, this variant is undoubtedly the most high-end Ibanez-branded version of the humble Tube Screamer available today, and a far cry from your regular ol’ TS9.

When placed against the competition it has in that price bracket, the Tube Screamer starts to look slightly out of its depth.

Still, this isn't your average Tube Screamer by any means – it could be the finest TS that money could ever buy. And it's even got a flash new lick of paint to boot.

Visit Ibanez to find out more.