Gurus Amps Announces Echosex 2° T7E Pedal

The new Echosex 2° T7E pedal from Gurus Amps is a recreation of the sought-after Binson Echorec 2° vintage echo unit, with added features for today’s guitarist.

A project taking more than a year to complete, Gurus spent a lot of time measuring, testing and comparing the pedal against more than 20 real vintage units.

Gurus’ goal for this project was to create an alternative to buying an old, expensive, unreliable and very rare original unit, and to create a device that keeps the musicality and creativity of the old Binson Echorec 2° in tact.

The result, Echosex 2° T7E, requires no mechanical parts in movement for absolute reliability in any condition, with no maintenance needed. The unit also features improved audio quality.

With the “Motor Speed Adj” feature, players have the option to increase the overall delay time, reaching 740ms. This makes it suitable for a larger number of musical application than its predecessor.

Alan Parsons was involved in the fine tuning and testing process of the Echosex 2° T7E, and the pedal is currently being used by Steve Lukather.

Features:

• All features and controls of the original Binson Echorec 2° T7E model

• 12AU7B and a Pure Class A Preamp Cascode J-FET ensure the highest audio quality possible

• Multi-Heads with 12 position switch + 3-way selector for echo, rep and swell mode

• LED displays for input level and for Multi-Heads combinations

• 100% D.I. WET Out for connection to mixing consoles or parallel amp’s effects loop

• Selectable true bypass or spillover mode

• Suitable for any kind of instrument or signals

The new Gurus Amps Echosex 2° T7E will be released to world’s distributors in September at a street price of €599 (approximately $697).

To find out more, visit gurusamps.com.