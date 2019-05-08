Keeley Introduces New Fuzz Bender

Keeley Electronics has introduced the Fuzz Bender, a three-transistor pedal that utilizes a combination of high-gain silicon and silky smooth germanium to produce wild fuzz tones.

The Fuzz Bender boasts a two-band active EQ (bass and treble) that utilizes two gyrators and offers over 20dB of boost/cut at 100Hz and 10KHz.

There’s also Level and Fuzz knobs, as well as a Bias Control that will help conjure everything from “fat square waves to angular fuzz to glitchy-Velcro attacks.”

For more information, head over to Robert Keeley.