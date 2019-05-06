Mad Professor Unveils New Supreme Dual-Channel Overdrive

Mad Professor has introduced the Supreme, a dual-channel overdrive designed in collaboration with blues guitarist Matt Schofield.

The “A” side of the pedal is designed to deliver low-gain drive ideal for neck pickups, while the B side offers Schofield’s preferred “fat, dynamic tone containing some ‘power amp’ response with lots of headroom.”

Both sides of the Supreme boast volume, drive, bass and treble controls, and players can switch between them via a single press of the A/B footswitch. The drives can also be set into independent mode and then stacked for increased gain.

There’s also the option to set the pedal into independent mode via a toggle switch, which offers the ability to stack the drives on top of each other for increased gain and sustain.

The Supreme is available for pre-order now.

Head to Mad Professor for more information.