Mojo Hand FX has announced the RVT pedal, which offers three vintage amplifier effects—reverb, vibrato and tremolo—in one enclosure.

The pedal boasts knobs for reverb, speed and depth, as well as a button to access either the vibrato or tremolo effect.

Additionally, the pedal comes with a complimentary Wing Man foot control knob for optional foot control of one parameter.

The RVT is available for $149.

For more information or to purchase, head to Mojo Hand FX.