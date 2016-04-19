Mono Hybrid Cases Make Traveling with Your Guitar Easy

(Image credit: Mono Creators)

Mono Creators’ impressive line of Hybrid Cases for electric and acoustic guitars and basses are easily the most stylish and functional cases available to guitarists today.

Boasting the stiff protection you’d normally find in a hardshell case, with the flexibility and storage capacity you can only find in a soft case, these cases are perfect for musicians on the move. These cases are easy to transport, thanks to their efficient designs and light weight, offering overbuilt adjustable backpack- and traditional-style straps for walking, bike riding and skateboarding.

Flying on an airplane? With a Mono Hybrid Case, you can avoid checking your case without worrying about fitting your guitar in the overhead bin.

